Harlem-Roscoe firefighters save deer from drowning, name her “Betty White”

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A deer got another lease on life after being saved from drowning by local firefighters.

The rescue happened Saturday morning, according to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District. A deer reportedly fell through some ice into the frozen water underneath. Crews were able to pull her out of the water and proceeded to give her warm fluids, as well as a heated blanket to get her body temperature back up.

The firefighters that rescued her named her “Betty White,” after the late Hollywood legend who died last week at age 99.

The deer is reportedly doing well.