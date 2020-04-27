Harlem school buses spell out ‘2020’ in honor of graduating seniors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Harlem High School bus drivers lined up their vehicles to spell out “2020” in honor of the graduating senior class, who won’t be returning to class this year.

The photo was taken by Don West, who said “We lined up some buses at Harlem High Last night. Please share so our graduating class can see.”

Gov. JB Pritzker announced the closure of all Illinois schools through the duration of the 2019-2020 school year, and on Sunday said schools should be preparing for remote learning in the Fall.

Some stateline-area schools have been announcing tentative plans for graduation ceremonies in the Summer, in the event that Pritzker relaxes some of the state’s social distancing restrictions once COVID-19 cases have peaked.

