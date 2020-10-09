Harlem School District could move to full remote learning in November

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Students in the Harlem School District could be sent home for full remote learning in November if the school board approves a recommendation from the superintendent.

Harlem School District Superintendent Julie Morris said in a letter Friday, “With the fall and winter holidays approaching as well as the rise in positive cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County overall, I am recommending a proactive measure be taken to continue to keep the spread of the virus out of our schools.”

Morris said she recommends all students move to remote learning starting November 30th through January 15th to slow the spread of coronavirus, citing concerns that family and friends visiting from outside the region over the holidays could increase the risk.

The Harlem School Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, October 13th.

