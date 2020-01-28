Harlem School District residents could get property tax relief thanks to state grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Homeowners in the Harlem School District could see some property tax relief, due to a state grant.

The Illinois Property Tax Relief Grant allows certain school districts to cut property taxes and replace revenue with state funds.

Schools with some of the highest tax rates are eligible, consisting of 40 school districts in the state, including Durand and Harlem.

The grant is worth a total of more than $53 million.

