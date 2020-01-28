Harlem School District residents could get property tax relief thanks to state grant

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Homeowners in the Harlem School District could see some property tax relief, due to a state grant.

The Illinois Property Tax Relief Grant allows certain school districts to cut property taxes and replace revenue with state funds.

Schools with some of the highest tax rates are eligible, consisting of 40 school districts in the state, including Durand and Harlem.

The grant is worth a total of more than $53 million.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories