Harlem School District residents to receive $4M property tax relief

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Harlem School District Board approved a resolution to provide $4 million in property tax relief to the Harlem community.

The district was awarded a $53.7 million grant from the State of Illinois, one of 39 awarded to districts in the state with the highest tax rate compared to all districts who applied.

Harlem taxpayers will see the reduction on their May 2020 tax statement, according to the district.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this tax reduction to our community during these challenging times,” Superintendent Julie Morris said.

The Property Tax Relief Grant is up to a 2 year grant and the District is evaluating the second year of the grant based on the current economic situation. Future property tax relief is subject to state appropriations.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

