Harlem School District to move to remote-learning only through January 4th

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — In a letter sent out to parents on Thursday, the Harlem School District said it is temporarily moving all students to remote learning through January 4th.

The Harlem School Board has listened to and considered concerns brought forward by parents, community and staff members along with reviewing the current impact of COVID-19 in our schools and in the greater community. Taking all of that into consideration, the Harlem School District will be moving to full remote learning for all students from November 30th to December 18th, 2020. We will continue to monitor the situation throughout the holidays and the coming months.

On Monday, November 30th, all middle and high school students will connect with their teachers as normally scheduled In the coming days, elementary teachers will reach out to families through Seesaw regarding the schedule for this temporary transition to remote learning. Additional information regarding materials and technology will be provided by your student’s school.

It is our intention to return to in-person instruction for students currently enrolled in our blended or in-person instructional models on January 4th. In order to achieve that goal, we need to work together to prevent the spread of this virus. It is important to emphasize how critical it is to wear face masks, practice social distancing and wash your hands whenever you interact with others. In addition, please stay home when you are ill and contact your healthcare provider.

All buildings will be open during this time from 8:00 to 3:30 Monday through Friday. Please contact the office to set up an appointment if you need to come to the school.

Meals for Remote Learning

Meals will be provided for all students each week during the temporary transition to remote learning. Meals will be available for pickup at Harlem Middle School from 10:00 – 1:00 on the following dates: 12/1, 12/9, 12/16

Childcare Options

The Harlem School District has worked closely with the YMCA and the Carlson Boys and Girls Club to ensure that childcare is available for families in need. Both organizations, through this partnership, will have financial assistance available for those who qualify or experience financial hardship as a result of this transition. Students will be supervised as they engage in remote learning: The Carlson Boys and Girls Club offers daytime and after-care programs for students K through 12. Please contact the club at 815-633-2287 or visit their website for more information. The YMCA Kids’ Time program offers daytime and after-care programs for elementary students. Please contact the YMCA at 815-885-6852 or visit their website for more information.

