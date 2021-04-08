Harlem school hangs student-designed diversity banner

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Harlem High School student created an banner promoting a “culture of tolerance and empowerment” that is now on display at the school.

The banner, which contains the phrases “Black Lives Matter,” “Love is Love,” and “Women’s Rights Are Human Rights,” was created by junior Kaitlyn Hardy.

“I would just say to any students or people that maybe feel marginalized, or feel underrepresented: don’t be afraid to speak out. It’s a little nerve-racking sometimes, it’s a little scary, but it ultimately, you’ll feel so much better when we continue to make this progress,” said Hardy.

Banners were also presented to each of the other Harlem district schools.