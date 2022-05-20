LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Students from Harlem High School’s welding class gave away a grill they built to an Indiana veterans group on Friday.

Construction of the grill was begun back in 2020, said welding teacher Bill Duncan.

Today it was donated to Operation Combat Bikesaver, an organization whose mission is to lower the suicide rate and homelessness among veterans.

“I’m proud of my students this was a tough one,” Duncan said. “We started this the year COVID started and school got shut down. Last year’s hybrid schedule didn’t make it easy. The guys who came in this year really stepped it up and made sure that we finished and delivered.”

Duncan went on to add that the school has donated 23 grills in total, since he became teacher of the welding class.