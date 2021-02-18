Harlem theater students make ‘Little Women’ movie during pandemic

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Harlem High School’s drama club didn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from performing, instead adapting and filming a version of “Little Women.”

With live theater shows postponed, the students shot the 44 minute film at Tinker Swiss Cottage, Midway Village, and Rock Valley College.

The film is based on the novel by Lousia May Alcott which was published in 1868, and follows the March sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, in their passage from childhood to womanhood.

The story has been adapted to the screen multiple times, beginning in 1918 and as recent as 2019.

The Harlem drama club’s film stars students Klaudia Ahmer, Zoe Juliano, Brooke Schoenherr, Payton Rogers, and Trenton Hammond. and will be available to the public on February 27th on Vimeo.