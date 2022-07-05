HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited first responders in Highland Park on Tuesday evening.

She was in the Chicago area to attend the National Education Association’s annual meeting. The VP spoke to NEA members at McCormick Place, and she touched on gun violence during her speech.

“Children, parents, grandparents, victims to a senseless act of gun violence,” Harris said. “And Doug, who is here with me, he and I, of course, we mourn, as you do for those who were killed. And we pray for those who were injured, and I don’t need to tell any of you we need to end this horror. We need to stop this violence.”

President Biden issued a proclamation ordering flags on government buildings and grounds to be flown at half staff until Saturday. Biden said that it is “a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence perpetrated on our Independence Day.”