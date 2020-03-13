Harvard School District closing schools to slow spread of coronavirus

HARVARD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Harvard School District announced it is closing all schools starting Monday, March 16th, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

There are several confirmed cases of coronavirus in McHenry County.

From a statement: “Harvard CUSD 50 will close all schools to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Starting Monday, March 16, 2020, and continuing through March 27, 2020, (with the possibility of extension as needed), Harvard CUSD 50 will close all five schools. Teachers will provide instruction through e-Learning curriculum for K-12 students. Staff from Washington School will be available remotely to support families of our youngest students using Class Dojo.”

The school says meal service will be available to students daily, and will be available for pick-up at Crosby Elementary’s front entrance. Breakfast will be available from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

