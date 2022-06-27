ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois state primary is on Tuesday, and redistricting has brought about changes for some voters.

One local organization and election official spoke about the importance of getting out to vote.

“From the voter’s perspective, the biggest problem will be knowing what district they are in,” said Claire McIntyre, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford.

McIntyre encouraged voters to turnout for the primary election on Tuesday, all while reminding of local voting district changes.

“People who live in the Rockton and Roscoe area, for example, who are used to having Dave Syverson be their senator and Joe Sosnowski be their Illinois rep, are now going to find themselves in the 45th district, which is Andrew Chesney,” McIntyre said.

It is a similar story for other surrounding areas, like Boone County.

“Boone County had some of the most changes within the redistricting,” said Julie Bliss, Boone County clerk and recorder.

Bliss said that they sent out voter registration cards in spring with updated districts and polling locations.

“After the 2020 census data was released, our legislature then will go through and create maps based on that data in order to redistrict our candidates and different things,” Bliss said.

Both McIntyre and Bliss agree that local elections should not be taken lightly.

“We have a lot of local candidates running for county board, for county offices. Those people have a tremendous impact on your life,” McIntyre said. “These are the people that do everything from set property tax rates, to making sure your streets get plowed, or fix your potholes, all those things. Local elections matter.”

Illinois polling locations can be found here.