ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Being scary is one thing, but being unsafe won’t be tolerated at haunted house attractions in Illinois this Halloween.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Department of Labor are inspecting all fright factories before their doors creak open, checking for fire hazards and adequate pathways and exits.

However, haunted houses run by charity, religious, or school organizations can apply for a waiver from state inspections.

Those installations must still be looked over by local authorities.