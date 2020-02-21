Have you got your Real ID yet? You’ll need one to fly, starting in October

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bringing a driver’s license to the airport won’t get you through security come October. You’ll need a Real ID to fly.

The federally mandated ID program goes into effect on October 1st, 2020.

A survey performed this past Fall by the U.S. Travel Association showed that nearly 100 million Americans don’t yet have the Real ID, so airports around the nation are cautioning lawmakers.

Some even want to postpone the deadline to prevent major delays at airports.

“The Airports Council International, our airports professional trade group, is asking Congress or the administration to push the deadline back, because, especially at bigger airports, they foresee a lot of chaos,” said Gene Olson, Director of the Peoria International Airport.

Citizens can apply for a Real ID from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

