Have you seen coyotes in Rockford neighborhoods?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has responded to reports of coyotes roaming neighborhoods.

City staff and aldermen say they have received complaints about coyotes sighted on city streets.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, coyotes are a normal part of the environment and pose little threats to humans.

City Hall points out that removing food sources like bird food, pet food and securing trash are good ways to cut down on the presence of coyotes.

Rockford hosted a town hall on coyotes last spring which can be found here.