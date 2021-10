JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are asking the public for help to locate 18-year-old Dashun Wheeler, who was reported missing by his family after not having contact with him for a month.

Police say they have contacted Wheeler’s friends, who reported not seeing him for several weeks.

Wheeler is described as a black male, 5’10”, 150 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 608-757-2244.