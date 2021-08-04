Have you seen this missing Freeport man?

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are asking the public to help locate a missing person, James “Jim” Hewitt, 82, who is said to suffer from dementia. Hewitt was last seen early Wednesday morning.

According to police, Hewitt is 5’9″, 180 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be driving a red 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Illinois registration JH4439.

Police say he left his home between 9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. and has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222.