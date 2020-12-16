Have you seen this missing Rockford man?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public for assistance in locating 28-year-old Patrick Reum, who went missing on Saturday, December 12th.

According to police, Reum was last seen in the area of 400 S. First Street around 6 p.m..

He is described as 5’11”, 185lbs, and was last seen wearing a black and white Chicago Bulls hat, black hoodie, dark colored jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

