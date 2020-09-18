Have you taken the 2020 Census yet? Time is running out

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s only 12 days left to be counted in the 2020 Census.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made a stop in Rock Island Friday as he travels across the state to stress the Census’ importance.

The U.S. Census, held every 10 years, helps determine everything from a state’s congressional representation, to how much federal funding municipalities receive for schools, hospitals, roads, and more.

“The higher the count the more of your federal tax dollars come back to Illinois instead of going to other states, and the more representatives in Congress to represent us in the state. Just a 1% undercount could result in this state losing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds,” Pritzker warned.

You can fill out the Census here.

