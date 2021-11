BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit College Powerhouse was evacuated and a portion of the riverwalk and surrounding area was shut down Wednesday morning due to what officials referred to as a hazardous materials incident.

Officials said the incident involved a mixture of pool chemicals that created a hazardous gas plume.

The riverwalk was closed, along with Pleasant Street from White Avenue to Public Avenue.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.

DEVELOPING…