HBO series ‘Lovecraft Country’, partially filmed in Mount Morris, gets premiere date

MOUNT MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — HBO’s upcoming horror series “Lovecraft Country,” which filmed scenes at Mt. Morris’ White Pines State Park in 2018, finally has a premiere date.
The show will debut on the premium network on August 16th, Bloody-Disgusting reports.
The crew also filmed in the Chicago suburb of Elburn.
“Lovecraft Country” is based on a novel by Matt Ruff, who in turn was inspired by the writings of horror author H.P. Lovecraft, and tells the story of “22-year-old army veteran Atticus Black as he joins up with his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback,” according to Wikipedia.
“Lovecraft Country” stars Jonathan Majors, Courtney B. Vance, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and is produced by Jordan (“Get Out”) Peele and J.J. Abrams.
