ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The head of a Rockford non-profit has stepped away after 20 years of service.

Kay Larrick is the executive director of “Carpenter’s Place.” A retirement open house was held at Rockford Country Club Wednesday evening. Larrick has been with the non-profit, helping the area’s homeless, since 2022. She was named executive director in 2007.

Larrick said that there are plenty of good people in place to carry on the work.

“I’ll be watching from afar and just kind of being the cheerleader in the background, and certainly praying for much success for them,” Larrick said. “You know, I was there for 20 years, so we keep saying the, kind of, the history is in my little head here. So, I’ll always be a phone call away for them.”

Thursday is Larrick’s last day on the job. Mike O’Connor will step into her role.