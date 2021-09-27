Head of the Rock Regatta returns this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Head of the Rock Regatta is back this year.

After being canceled for two years because the Rock River was too high, and then not having the event last year because of COVID-19, the race is on.

The Regatta started in 1985 as a match between the University of Wisconsin and Northwestern, and has since turned into one of the Midwest’s premier rowing events.

on Sunday, Oct. 10, teams will meet at Martin Park, and race down the river 3.2 miles to the YMCA Log Lodge.

The event will kick off at 8 a.m. and will go through 4 p.m.