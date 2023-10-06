ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An event that brings the Midwest’s best rowers to Rockford returns this weekend.

Teams participating in the “Head of the Rock Regatta” will meet at Martin Park in Loves Park on Sunday and race 3.2 miles down the river to the YMCA Log Lodge in Rockford.

The event has come a long way since 1985, when just two teams took part. Now, organizers say the regatta attracts more than 2,000 rowers from across the country and more than 5,000 spectators.

Teams will hit the water at 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There is no cost for spectators to watch.