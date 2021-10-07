Head of the Rock Regatta returns to Rockford this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After being canceled for the past three years, the Midwest’s best rowers will be returning to Rockford for the Head of the Rock Regatta this weekend.

Flooding kept participants away in 2018 and 2019, and the Center for Disease Control’s COVID-19 mitigation rules shut down last year’s event.

On Sunday, teams will meet in Martin Park and race down the river, 3.2 miles to the YMCA Log Lodge.

Organizers say the event has come a long way since when it started in 1985, when only two teams took part.

“From there, we’ve grown this event from two teams up to 2,000 athletes who have competed and, also, about 10,000 spectators up and down the river,” said Jane Johnson, the YMCA’s rowing coordinator.

It all kicks off Sunday, October 10th at 8 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.