ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cars crashed head-on near Williams Tree Farm on Friday.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4660 block of Yale Bridge Road.
The conditions of the occupants of each vehicle are currently unknown.
by: John Clark
Posted:
Updated:
