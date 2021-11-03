Healing Hearts 815 to help those dealing with grief during the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Elizabeth Hand and Melinda Hagerman, facilitators from Healing Hearts 815, are helping people dealing with grief during the holiday season.

They have been holding events for youth grades six and up on the first Sunday of every month to help them struggling without their loved ones.

Healing Hearts 815 will be holding an event called Coping with Grief through the Holidays, which will be open to everyone.

Coping with Grief through the Holidays will be held Sunday, November 7th from 4-5 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church.

“We’ve lost a lot of people in our community over the last year and we just wanted to give everyone an opportunity to come and hear Melinda speak on how to get through it, because you can, but sometimes you just need some tools,” said Hand.