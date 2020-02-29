Health department reports Winnebago County flu cases on the decline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the second week in a row, the Winnebago County Health Department is reporting a decline in local flu cases.

The health department says there were roughly 100 fewer cases in the county than last week, a nearly 15 percent drop.

A Rockford boy died from the virus three weeks ago, the only pediatric flu death in the county this year.

In total, about 4,300 flu cases have been reported in 2020.

Health experts say the best defense against the flu is to get a flu shot.

