Health expert shares advice on helping children cope with unusual holiday season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Families that have been forced into financial hardship during the pandemic may not be able to provide the same holiday cheer as last year.
After years of traditions, children might not be able to understand why aspects of the holiday season are different this year.
A pediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children’s offers tips on how to talk with children so that they can better understand. He says one way to help kids cope this year is by teaching them young that buying and receiving gifts isn’t the only way to celebrate the holidays.
“You can donate your time or your energy, you can make cards for your neighbors who might not have as many people visiting them this year. You could bake cookies and deliver them around your neighborhood in a safe way, make ornaments for people,” said Dr. Parker Huston.
Nationwide Children’s Hospital is planning to release a series of educational videos for families for parents to help address gift giving and gratitude this holiday season amid the pandemic.
