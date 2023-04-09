MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — April is “National Donate Life Month,” so UW Health experts are encouraging community members to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.

There are 100,000 adults and children awaiting organ transplants in the U.S. That includes nearly 4,000 in Illinois. A new person is added to the National Transplant Waiting List every nine minutes, but more than 17 people on the list die each day.

Anyone can be a potential donor, regardless of age, race or medical history.

“The more people that sign up, the more people that say yes, that is more hope that we can give to those on the transplant waiting list,” said Samantha Taylor, senior donation support specialist at UW Health Organ and Tissue Donation. “That is more opportunity for somebody to be able to help somebody else in need.”

UW Health SwedishAmerican will be raising the “Donate Life Month” flag on Monday. It will fly outside of the hospital for the rest of the month.

Residents can register online to be an organ donor, or do so at their local DMV.