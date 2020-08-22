Health experts say walking programs can substantially improve health

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As Americans struggle with availability and use of fitness centers, exercise enthusiasts may be in search of a routine that won’t compromise safety.

Psychologists say that’s where a walking program can help. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed substantial improvements in blood pressure, a decrease in body fat and body weight, lower cholesterol, and greater endurance.

“Anybody with the ability to walk can do so. It doesn’t matter how old you are, it doesn’t

matter how out of shape you are, there is nothing holding you back from creating a walking

program. If you do have physical limitations you can always contact your doctor,” said Ricki Hickok, an exercise physiologist at OSF HealthCare.

Hickok also suggested finding a walking buddy, investing in a good pair of shoes, and stretching before heading out the door.

