Health experts share important reminders on food safety for 4th of July

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While millions of Americans are celebrating the 4th of July by grilling up hot dogs, hamburgers, and other classics, the USDA is reminding people to keep food safety in mind as well.

Experts say that heat and humidity can cause bacteria to multiply quickly and impact food quality. Keeping hot foods warm after cooking–and cold foods cool while serving–can keep leftovers safe for up to two hours.

The USDA also suggests to take extra cleaning precautions, especially when cooking outside.

“You want to make sure you’re starting with clean hands, utensils and surfaces as much as possible. If you’re outside camping or doing something outdoors where clean, running water may not accessible, using things like a moist towelette or hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content are going to be great alternatives to keep your hands safe and clean,” explained Meredith Carothers, a USDA Food Safety Expert.

Experts also suggest keeping raw foods separate from ready-made dishes to prevent cross contamination while celebrating the holiday.

