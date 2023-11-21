ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thanksgiving is one of the most common times to travel. Whether you’re catching a plane or heading on a road trip, experts say it’s important to keep your safety and the safety of others in mind.

Hospitals see a significant uptick in the number of traumas around the holidays. Bad weather and high speeds can result in car accidents.

While you may be doing the right thing, the people around you might not be. Carrying hand sanitizers to keep your hands clean is just one of the precautions to take before you head out.

“As you touch different things, luggage, going through different kiosks, pushing on screens, these are all really good opportunities to contaminate your hands,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, Chief Quality Officer and Emergency Medicine Physician at UW Health. “You rub your nose or you touch your eye and all of the sudden you’re giving yourself something.”

The roads will be busy and your drive might be long. Traumas can be caused by a rear-end accident due to a driver spacing out. It’s possible for blood clots to develop from sitting for too long.

“Just take a walk around. Make sure you’re getting the blood moving,” said Pothof. “And if it’s not otherwise forbidden by your doctor, taking an aspirin before you go can decrease your risk of getting blood clots on those long car rides.”

Make sure that you’re prepared if your car stops working. As you wait for help, there is a risk of hypothermia.

“Heading off in shorts and a t-shirt when it’s ten degrees outside is fine if you don’t plan on leaving your car. The problem is if your car stops, you find yourself in a bunch of trouble,” said Pothof. “It gets cold in your car, especially if someone can’t come and get you right away. Make sure you have hats, mittens, coats, things like that.”

Be mindful that not everyone on the roads has the same driving experience when it comes to the winter weather. The holidays also bring out drinking, which can create a problem not only for them but for you.

“That’s where we do tend to see some of the trauma accidents where someone was intoxicated and they either really hurt themselves or, even more unfortunately, really hurt someone else badly,” said Pothof. “During the Thanksgiving holiday, we see increased really bad motor vehicle traumas because there’s so many people out on the road and some of those people aren’t sober.”

As families and friends come together from all parts of the country, there is the risk of catching the flu, COVID-19, or RSV. Be sure to check with those who are immunocompromised.