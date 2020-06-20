Health experts share warning about summer activities and COVID-19

Saturday’s summer solstice marked the official start of summer. As the weather warms up and folks prepare for summer activities, health officials say the risk of COVID-19 is still looming as seasons change.
Experts with OSF Healthcare say that when it comes to backyard barbecues, there is a higher risk of coming in contact with the virus–especially when there is not enough space to maintain the six foot physical distancing requirement.
Backyard barbecues also typically incorporate a food table that guests gather around and share utensils
“The fact that I am having a backyard barbeque and I’ve got 10 hamburgers on a plate and everybody has to come get the hamburger, that means 10 people have come up to that area and touched either the plate or the utensils to get the hamburger onto their own plate,” explained Laurie Grooms, the infection prevention control director.
Low-risk summer activities include hiking, biking, and camping outdoors.
