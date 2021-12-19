Health experts urge people to get tested for COVID-19 before Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Christmas is less than a week away, and health experts are urging everyone to remain cautious with the increase of COVID-19 cases.

“I think people are really looking to reengage, and that’s wonderful. I think your test should be done very close to the time you’re going to gather,” said Eileen Knightly, Chief Nursing Officer for OSF HealthCare Little Company of Mary Medical Center. “So, for example, if you’re going to gather at four o’clock and go to mass, really make sure that you’re testing sometime that afternoon. It would be great if you could get a quick PCR test somewhere, but if not, the home tests really are fairly accurate.”

Knightly added that there was a significant surge after Thanksgiving, so it is important that everyone takes the right steps to lower the spread of the virus.