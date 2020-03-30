Health officials announce 461 new cases in Illinois, 8 new deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public health announced 461 new cases and 8 new deaths in the state related to coronavirus on Monday.

One of the deaths include a prisoner at the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill.

The deaths reported on Monday include, in Cook County, a male in his 50s, male in his 60s, female in her 60s, and a female in her 70s. In DuPage County, a male in his 60s. Kendal County: a female in her 60s. And in Will County, a male in his 50s, and a male in his 60s.

Officials said 12 men at the Stateville Correctional Center are now hospitalized, with 77 more prisoners and 11 staff with symptoms.

All correctional facilities with confirmed cases have been put on lockdown, said Dr. Ngozi Ezeike, director of IDPH.

Clark, Crawford, Marion, Randolph, and Saline counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 5,057 cases, including 73 deaths, in 52 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov. Medically trained professionals able to volunteer are asked to sign up at www.illinoishelps.net.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

