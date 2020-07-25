Health officials announce potential COVID-19 exposure at Bushy’s Bar & Grill in Whiteside County

LYNDON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Whiteside County Health Department announced on Saturday that they are working with Bushy’s Bar & Grill, located at 407 1st Avenue in Lyndon, after an individual came into direct contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. The individual is considered a probable case and is assumed to be contagious.

The exposures may have occurred on July 14th, 20th, 21st, and 22nd.

The health department says they decided to inform the general public “due to the extended potential for exposure, typical visit duration and difficulty identifying all close contacts.”

Health officials say that individuals who visit or visited other times are not at risk due to this exposure. They say there is minimal risk to the majority of customers. People who do not have symptoms do not require a test, the health department said.

However, people who do experience symptoms 2-14 days after the possible exposure should immediately self-isolate at home and call the Whiteside County Health Department at 815-626-2230 for further instructions.

