Health officials encourage organ donation during National Donate Life month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — April is National Donate Life month, and to mark the occasion SwedishAmerican observed a moment of silence for organ donors on Tuesday.

Across the country, 107,000 people are currently waiting for an organ transplant, with nearly 4,000 of those patients in Illinois.

Health care workers raised a flag at the hospital this morning, and observed a 1 minute and 8 second moment of silence.

SwedishAmerican reported over 30 organs were donated last year, which is higher than average.

“Losing somebody, usually very suddenly, and then being able to give them hope from that and being able to take care and advocate, and see that person live on, that’s how you balance it,” said SwedishAmerican’s Jackie Koenig. “You take this tragedy and you turn it into hope.”

Swedes is partnering with Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.

“At Gift of Hope, we honor and celebrate the life and legacy of organ and tissue donors all year long,” said Dr. Harry Wilkins, President/CEO at Gift of Hope. “National Donate Life Month helps us focus attention on the critical need for donation and brings the community together to collectively help save lives.”

To register to become an organ donor, click here.