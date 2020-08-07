Health officials investigating COVID-19 cases at FCA Belvidere Assembly Plant

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County and Winnebago County Health Departments released a statement Friday saying they were investigating positive cases of coronavirus at Fiat Chrysler’s Belvidere Assembly Plant.

The plant employs approximately 3,800 people.

The Boone County Health Department says employees of the plant have been taking on-site temperature checks, a daily health questionnaire, social distancing, PPE, and continual disinfecting.

The health department said the investigation is ongoing.

