Health officials report 4,711 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 4,711 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 81 additional deaths.

The Department of Public Health reported the state has seen 1,028,750 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including 17,574 deaths. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. through Saturday stood at 372,522, according to Johns Hopkins University

Officials say in the past 24 hours there have been 77,775 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state. As of late Saturday, 3,527 people infected with the coronavirus were hospitalized, with 740 patients in intensive care units and 391 patients on ventilators.

