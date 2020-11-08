Health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure at Whiteside County restaurant

MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday, health officials with Whiteside County announced that a local restaurant had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and are warning others who may have been exposed.
According to officials, one symptomatic person visited Hero’s Bar & Grill in Morrison sometime after 10:00 p.m. the night of October 31st. The person later tested positive for the virus.
Officials say the visit occurred during the patient’s infectious period.
Health officials say that those who keep “going to a location where Phase 4 and Resurgence Mitigation guidelines are not being followed..you are putting yourself, your family, our kids’ in-person education, local businesses, our first responders, EMS, healthcare systems and our most vulnerable at greater risk.”
