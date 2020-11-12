Health officials warn Winnebago County hospital bed capacity diminishing due to COVID-19 case spike

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the area continue to climb as Region 1’s rolling 7-day positivity rate now sits at 18.9%, the highest in Illinois.
Winnebago County currently has a positivity rate of just over 19%, adding 225 new cases in the last 24 hours.
According to the Winnebago County Health Department, there are fewer hospital beds available in the region, as availability is down to 26%.
Health officials say that number needs to stay above 20% to accommodate a surge of patients.
