Hearing over MercyHealth Rockton changes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The head of one local hospital is trying to change the way it does business, but Rockford’s mayor is pushing back.

CEO Javon Bea announced last year that MercyHealth Rockton will not support any in-patient services. Instead, those patients will go to Mercy’s Riverside facility. Rockton will be completely out-patient.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara requested a public hearing from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Board. Board members granted the request.

There will be a virtual meeting Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. For those that want to speak at it, they can sign up or send the board comments. Although it is not required to sign up in advance to speak, it is encouraged to e-mail communications@rockfordil.gov to register. Those who register will speak first. Speakers will be limited to two minutes. If those who like to submit written comments, send them to DPH.HFSRB.PublicHearings@Illinois.gov.