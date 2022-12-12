CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons.

Their first hearing got underway in Chicago on Monday. An Illinois House panel heard testimony on the “Protect Illinois Communities Act,” a bill that would ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices. It would also raise the age to obtain a FOID card from 18 to 21, with exceptions for members of the military.

People who already own assault weapons would have to register them and pay a fee. Supporters said that they want lawmakers to pass it by early January.

“Nothing will stop me from speaking out. I help other survivors, I get calls often, mothers hurt, in pain,” said Mary Dieudonne-Hill, a victim’s mother. “This is something survivors have to deal with for the rest of their life. This pain never, ever goes away.”

“My community is still reeling from the Highland Park mass shooting,” added 58th District State Representative Bob Morgan. “In communities across Illinois are suffering from the rampant gun violence in their own neighborhoods. Today is the day we all stand together and say enough is enough.”

Past efforts to pass an assault weapons ban have filed in Springfield. Democrats have a super majority and Governor JB Pritzker has expressed support for the bill.