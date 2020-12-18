Heartland Church, Lifescape donate food to Rockford’s elderly residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lifescape and Heartland Church held a “Senior Food Box Drive-Thru” on Thursday, during which people 60 and older were invited to come by and receive a box of food.

The boxes, which were handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, included canned fruits and vegetables, soup, pasta and peanut butter.

Lifescape’s executive director, Mike Hughes, said, “We know that social isolation always impacts seniors the most. This time, our clients are more isolated than they ever have been, and so we wanted to make sure that we can get something a little bit extra to our clients and our seniors of our community.”

Five hundred boxes of food were handed out at the event.

