ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — May is Military Appreciation Month, so a local organization is thanking veterans for their service.
On Friday, Heartland Hospice held a “We Honor Veterans” parade at the Siena on Brendenwood retirement home, at 4444 Brendenwood Rd.
Organizers say it was the 4th parade they’ve put together this month at stateline-area nursing homes.
Heartland staff, volunteers and veterans throughout the community have been taking part in the events.
“We have quite a few members of Vietnam to Now who’ve been participating in all of them,” said Janine Idstein, who works for Heartland Hospice. “It’s a wonderful way to collaborate with the community, to do something that brings a smile to everyone’s faces.”
Idstein says about 20 to 30 cars have been participating in each parade.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Illinois Open Golf Tournament to go on but with reduced field
- Heartland Hospice holds ‘We Honor Veterans’ parade at nursing home
- Rockford hair salons, tattoo shops happy to be open for business
- Rockford restaurant owners on today’s reopening: ‘Feels like Black Friday’
- Loves Park woman saved after kayak capsizes in Kishwaukee River
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!