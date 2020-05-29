Heartland Hospice holds ‘We Honor Veterans’ parade at nursing home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — May is Military Appreciation Month, so a local organization is thanking veterans for their service.

On Friday, Heartland Hospice held a “We Honor Veterans” parade at the Siena on Brendenwood retirement home, at 4444 Brendenwood Rd.

Organizers say it was the 4th parade they’ve put together this month at stateline-area nursing homes.

Heartland staff, volunteers and veterans throughout the community have been taking part in the events.

“We have quite a few members of Vietnam to Now who’ve been participating in all of them,” said Janine Idstein, who works for Heartland Hospice. “It’s a wonderful way to collaborate with the community, to do something that brings a smile to everyone’s faces.”

Idstein says about 20 to 30 cars have been participating in each parade.

