ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many people are out and about working in the heat.

The high temperatures caused some city events to be cancelled, such as the Rockford Midtown Market. However, others decided to brave the hot weather, like the workers at “Food Truck Tuesday.”

One vendor said that it was a good day, even with the heat.

“Y’know, it’s been pretty hot, but it’s been pretty good,” they said. “We’re a little busy, and the heat, just drinking a lot of water.”

“Food Truck Tuesdays” are held at Nicholas Conservatory every week, starting at 4 p.m., until October 24.