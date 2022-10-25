SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A sitting Illinois Supreme Court justice is in a heated race for re-election in the northern part of the state.

Justice Michael Burke is running against Appellate Judge Mary O’Brien. The two were part of a candidate forum with the Appellate Lawyers Association on Tuesday, and they actually agreed when asked about their top priorities for the court if elected.

“The most pressing concern is the implementation of the no cash bail provisions, the bail provisions of the Safety Act,” Burke said.

“The likelihood of having this new pretrial Fairness Act, take place, you know, that’s going to be a tremendous responsibility for the court, making sure that that is done correctly is certainly a priority,” O’Brien added.

The two Supreme Court races have drawn a lot of statewide attention as Republicans see the seats as a way to hold power in Springfield. Democrats fear that losing the seats could lead to major changes in Illinois law.

Governor JB Pritzker has made campaign donations to the Democrat candidates in these races.