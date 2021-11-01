Heating prices increase just before winter

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois consumers are facing the possibility of hundreds of dollars in higher heating bills this winter.

The increase in prices is due to skyrocketing natural gas prices, as well as aggressive utility spending. While supply rates went up again on Monday, major utilities are charging double what prices were in 2020.

In response to this, the Citizens Utility Board has launched an online help center, which will advise gas customers on how to soften the blow of these potentially crippling price increases. The new site explains why gas prices are high, offers efficiency and safety tips, outlines a customer’s rights against disconnection and arms consumers with information about energy assistance and alternative suppliers.

According to the CUB, winter prices are at their highest level since the heating season of 2008-09. The prices for Illinois’ major utilities are:

– Ameren Illinois – 68.084 cents per therm (101 percent higher than last November)

– Nicor Gas – 68 cents per therm (143 percent higher than last November)

– North Shore Gas – 68.440 cents per therm (77 percent higher than last November)

– Peoples Gas – 73.870 cents per therm (164 percent higher than last November)

The CUB advised residents to contact their utilities if they are having trouble affording payments, as the utility might offer financial assistance or payment arrangements. The CUB also urged utilities to be flexible to keep their customers connected this winter.