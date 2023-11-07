ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Heavy metal band Queensryche will be performing at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center next year.

The band, best known for its concept album “Operation: Mindcrime” and its follow-up, “Empire”, which spawned the single “Silent Lucidity,” will perform their classic albums in their entirety as part of “The Origins Tour.”

Queensryche was formed in 1982 and released their 16th studio album, “Digital Noise Alliance,” in 2022.

The current lineup features singer Todd La Torre, guitarists Michael Wilton and Mike Stone, bassist Eddie Jackson, and drummer Casey Grillo.

Armored Saint will be joining Queensryche as the opening act.

Queensryche will perform April 9th, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10th, 2023, at 10 a.m. on Tickemaster.com or at the Coronado box office.